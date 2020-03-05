Greenleaf Trust Has $701,000 Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.62. 178,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

