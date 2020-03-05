Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.95. 1,337,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

