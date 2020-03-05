Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 248,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,704. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

