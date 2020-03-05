Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

WEC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

