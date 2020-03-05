Greenleaf Trust Makes New $526,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of 51job by 19.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 51job by 182.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,282,000 after acquiring an additional 326,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. 6,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,865. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.