Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,269,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,851,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,784,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,923,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 1,229,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.