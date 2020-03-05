Greenleaf Trust Purchases 182 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.48. 273,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.09%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.