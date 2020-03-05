Greenleaf Trust Purchases 276 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.52. 2,030,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.72. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

