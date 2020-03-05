Greenleaf Trust Purchases 322 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

