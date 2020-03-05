Greenleaf Trust Purchases 69 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $13.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.60 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $175.57 and a one year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

