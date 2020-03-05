Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 3,059,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.