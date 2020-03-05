Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $19.10 on Thursday, hitting $327.87. The stock had a trading volume of 844,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.94 and its 200-day moving average is $360.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

