Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

YUM stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,899. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

