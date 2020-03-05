Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,239 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,741,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,277,000 after buying an additional 908,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 86,014 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,428,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,576. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

