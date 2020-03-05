Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,296 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.69.

TD stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.