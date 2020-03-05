Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,915 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 79,223 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 787,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,484. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

