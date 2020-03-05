Greenleaf Trust Sells 217 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $59,501,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,925,000 after purchasing an additional 468,570 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 3,714,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,467. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

