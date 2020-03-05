Greenleaf Trust Sells 34 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

HUM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.69. 1,807,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.77. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

