Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,817 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 156,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 52.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 151,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Schlumberger by 181.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 205,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,170 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 423,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 155,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 614,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. 1,346,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,835,947. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

