Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,342 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

EXC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 5,508,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,774. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

