Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,550 to GBX 1,255. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($20.52) and last traded at GBX 1,576.50 ($20.74), with a volume of 176255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536.50 ($20.21).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,829 ($24.06).

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson bought 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,707.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,835.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

