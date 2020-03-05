Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $76.42, with a volume of 71148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 424,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

