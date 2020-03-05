Head to Head Analysis: Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) & ATN International (OTCMKTS:ATNI)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Info Service PCL and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.65 $920.15 million N/A N/A ATN International $438.72 million 2.07 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -516.64

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67% ATN International -2.46% -0.25% -0.17%

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats ATN International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

