Head-To-Head Analysis: Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Elanco Animal Health (OTCMKTS:ELAN)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and Elanco Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $110.96 million 3.81 $3.60 million N/A N/A Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 3.57 $67.90 million $1.06 25.96

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Elanco Animal Health 2.21% 7.33% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Innate Pharma and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 0 5 4 0 2.44

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.86%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Innate Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. The company also provides Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between KIR2DL-1,-2,-3 inhibitory receptors and their ligands; IPH52, an anti-CD39 antibody for immuno-oncology; IPH53, an anti-CD73 antibody for immuno-oncology; and IPH4301, an anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody to treat oncology. In addition, it offers a commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, an oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. The company has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi. Innate Pharma S.A. has a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Marseille, France.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

