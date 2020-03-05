Head-To-Head Comparison: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) vs. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Heska alerts:

This table compares Heska and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $122.66 million 6.21 -$1.47 million $0.05 1,943.60 Myriad Genetics $851.10 million 1.55 $4.60 million $1.29 13.71

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Heska. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heska and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 5 1 0 2.17 Myriad Genetics 3 4 0 1 1.88

Heska presently has a consensus target price of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.16%. Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $25.63, suggesting a potential upside of 44.95%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Heska.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -1.07% 0.08% 0.06% Myriad Genetics -3.22% 5.42% 3.73%

Volatility and Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Heska on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. Heska Corporation sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer; myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; and myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. offers biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.