Head to Head Contrast: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) versus Enphase Energy (NYSE:ENPH)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ASE Technology alerts:

5.0% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 4.08% 7.72% 3.10% Enphase Energy 25.81% 62.83% 17.14%

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.77 $545.94 million $0.25 19.36 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 10.55 $161.15 million $0.67 79.81

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASE Technology and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67

ASE Technology currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 519.83%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $46.36, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.