Head to Head Review: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) vs. CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First of Long Island and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

CIT Group has a consensus target price of $56.83, indicating a potential upside of 56.87%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First of Long Island pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and CIT Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $154.46 million 3.68 $41.56 million $1.75 11.76 CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.08 $529.90 million $5.06 7.14

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 26.90% 11.21% 1.04% CIT Group 16.11% 8.97% 1.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIT Group beats First of Long Island on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 2 commercial banking offices in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

