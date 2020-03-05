Head to Head Review: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) & Amarillo Biosciences (NYSE:AMAR)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 22.18% 39.27% 15.08% Amarillo Biosciences -10,718.75% -428.46% -158.54%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Amarillo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $82.06 billion 4.61 $15.12 billion $8.68 16.53 Amarillo Biosciences $80,000.00 134.22 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Amarillo Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Johnson & Johnson and Amarillo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 2 11 0 2.85 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus price target of $163.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Johnson & Johnson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson & Johnson is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Amarillo Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. It has research and collaboration alliance with Morphic Therapeutic. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha. Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.