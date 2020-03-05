Head to Head Survey: Avantor (AVTR) versus The Competition

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avantor to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -112.14% -115.88% -16.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantor and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 27.95 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.44 million 14.61

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantor and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 256 1069 1434 77 2.47

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Avantor beats its peers on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

