Head to Head Survey: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Pluralsight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $7.10 million 3.74 -$3.19 million N/A N/A Pluralsight $316.91 million 7.68 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -17.66

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Pluralsight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -27.97% -2.96% -2.77% Pluralsight -35.65% -47.40% -12.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80

Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.35%. Given Pluralsight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Volatility and Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pluralsight beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

