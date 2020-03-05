Heritage Trust Co Acquires 253 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $17.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $384.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,005. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

