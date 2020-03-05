Heritage Trust Co Acquires 760 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $4,145,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.96. 4,901,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.