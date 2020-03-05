Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 15,739,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,770. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.