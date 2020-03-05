Heritage Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,075,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,284. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

