Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,319,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.27. The stock has a market cap of $527.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.