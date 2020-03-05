Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,325,000 after buying an additional 130,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after buying an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 15,765,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

