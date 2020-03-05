Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,653. The firm has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

