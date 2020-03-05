Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,059 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.76. 6,295,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.08 and its 200-day moving average is $297.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $216.22 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

