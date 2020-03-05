Heritage Trust Co Buys 213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

HON traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.92. 5,394,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

