Heritage Trust Co Buys 2,345 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,288,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,402. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.