Heritage Trust Co Buys 2,598 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 819,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,131,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,477. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

