Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,655,374 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

