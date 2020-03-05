Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

KO stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,945,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.