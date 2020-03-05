Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 334,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.26. 9,803,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

