Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 10,861,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,102. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

