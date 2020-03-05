Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Corning by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 7,953,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,149. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

