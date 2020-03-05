Heritage Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,575,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

