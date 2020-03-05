Heritage Trust Co Has $1.43 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 45,286,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,805,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

