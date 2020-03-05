Heritage Trust Co Has $2.04 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 425,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 17,911,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

