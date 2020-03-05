Heritage Trust Co Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 9,599,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.